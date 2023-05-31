Menu

Crime

Police seek suspect after woman assaulted while running in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 31, 2023 2:25 pm
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto.
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout
Police are seeing to identify a suspect after a woman was assaulted while running in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Monday, at around 4 p.m., officers received a report of an assault in the Port Union Road and Lawrence Avenue East area.

Police said a woman was out for a run in the area when a man allegedly approached her from behind and assaulted her.

Officers said the man then boarded a westbound train at the Rouge Hill Go station.

According to police, around the same time, the suspect allegedly approached another woman in the Starspray Boulevard and Lawrence Avenue East area.

Officers said the man would run up toward them and try to engage them in conversation.

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto. View image in full screen
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto.

Police are searching for a man in his late 20s, with dreadlocks. He was seen wearing a black and red hooded sweatshirt with ‘Friday the 13th’ and ‘Jason Voorhees’ on it, black pants, white, black, orange and purple Ewing runners and black sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

