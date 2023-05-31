Alberta wildfires: Military helping airlift evacuees out of Fort Chipewyan as threat increases

Send this page to someone via email

The efforts to evacuate people out of Fort Chipewyan were ramped up Wednesday when the phased evacuation was changed to a widespread effort to get people out of the remote community with no road access.

A wildfire north of Fort McMurray is threatening Fort Chipewyan, a community of around 1,000 people only accessible by plane or boat in the summer and by a winter road in the winter.

Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation, Mikisew Cree First Nation, Fort Chipewyan Métis Nation and the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo issued a joint evacuation order for the entire Fort Chipewyan community Tuesday night.

At that time, the priority for evacuation was vulnerable and elderly people and it would be done in stages, but that changed Wednesday.

Just before noon, an Alberta emergency alert was updated to tell people they no longer had to wait for someone to knock on their door to be told to leave.

” Evacuate today,” people were told.

View image in full screen Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam helping coordinate the evacuation order in Fort Chipewyan, Alta. on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Courtesy: Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation

The remote, isolated nature of the community means people can’t just pack up their belongings and drive to safety.

Air transportation to Fort McMurray is being arranged, as well as temporary accommodations in Fort McMurray and Fort McKay.

All evacuees are told to report to Archie Simpson Arena in Fort Chip to register as an evacuee, receive a wristband and be assigned a flight.

People with pets were told to bring them to the arena as well, with a leash and crate if possible, as plans are in place to keep animals safe.

View image in full screen A child, luggage and pet crate waiting at the airport to be airlifted out of Fort Chipewyan because of a nearby wildfire on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Courtesy: Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation

Residents evacuating by boat on the Athabasca River should report to Big Dock before travelling south to Fort McKay or to their cabin.

The Canadian Armed Forces is helping to get people to safety.

The military said the Alberta government asked for help late Tuesday afternoon, and a C-130J Hercules aircraft was sent in to airlift people south.

Members of the Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry part of the efforts.

View image in full screen Residents looking at the Canadian Armed Forces C-130J Hercules aircraft being used to transport Alberta wildfire evacuees out of Fort Chipewyan on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Courtesy: Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation

Canadian Rangers from 4 Canadian Ranger Patrol Group already living in the community were activated and they supported evacuation efforts on the ground, the CAF said.

The military said it transported 116 evacuees from Fort Chipewyan to Fort McMurray Tuesday night in the Hercules.

The total number of flights on Tuesday night is not yet known, the bulk of evacuations was expected to happen Wednesday.

As of Tuesday night, the fire was about 13 kilometres away from Fort Chipewyan but closer to the airport, and even closer to Allison Bay, a First Nations community of about 125 people.

The fire, MWF025, was about four kilometres from Allison Bay on Tuesday but an update from Alberta Wildfire on Wednesday said it was now 2.8 kilometres away.

The fire is about eight kilometres from the Fort Chipewyan airport.

This wildfire is classified as out of control and Alberta Wildfire said it was caused by lightning.

There are three helitack crews, six bucketing helicopters and two airtanker groups working to contain this wildfire and more crews are headed to the area.

2:28 Alberta wildfire activity increasing after break in conditions, Fort Chipewyan wildfire breaks out

During the daily fire update on Tuesday, Alberta Wildfire information unit manager Christie Tucker said the fire was detected Sunday at 300 hectares but has grew tenfold in 48 hours to more than 3,000 hectares.

The reported size remained unchanged Wednesday, however Fort McMurray Forest Area Alberta Wildfire information officer Emily Smith told Global News the fire had grown the day before, but crews were not able to say by how much yet as smoke in the area was inhibiting aerial surveillance.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information comes in.