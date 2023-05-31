Human remains found in Big Island Lake Cree Nation landfill identified

See more sharing options

Human remains found at the Big Island Lake Cree Nation landfill have been connected to a missing persons case from 10 years ago.

Saskatchewan RCMP’s historical case unit determined the remains, found on April 21, are those of Randy Wallace George.

George was 38 years old when he was reported missing on July 11, 2013. His family has been notified.

His death is not believed to be suspicious.