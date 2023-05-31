Menu

Canada

Human remains found in Big Island Lake Cree Nation landfill identified

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted May 31, 2023 1:47 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP continue to search for Randy Wallace George who was last seen over seven months ago. View image in full screen
A photo provided by Saskatchewan RCMP in 2014 while searching for Randy Wallace George. Supplied / RCMP
Human remains found at the Big Island Lake Cree Nation landfill have been connected to a missing persons case from 10 years ago.

Saskatchewan RCMP’s historical case unit determined the remains, found on April 21, are those of Randy Wallace George.

George was 38 years old when he was reported missing on July 11, 2013. His family has been notified.

His death is not believed to be suspicious.

 

