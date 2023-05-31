Menu

‘High levels of air pollution’ possible in GTA Wednesday

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 31, 2023 1:37 pm
Vehicles drive along the Gardiner Expressway in Toronto on Saturday, May 22, 2021.
Vehicles drive along the Gardiner Expressway in Toronto on Saturday, May 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin
“High levels of air pollution” are possible in the Greater Toronto Area on Wednesday, Environment Canada says, prompting a special air quality statement.

The weather agency said hot and humid weather conditions are creating elevated pollution levels in the region.

Moderate-risk Air Quality Health Index values are expected throughout the day, the statement said, with possible short-term high-risk levels in the afternoon and early evening.

“Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath,” Environment Canada said.

“Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.”

If an individual is experiencing symptoms, they were advised to consider reducing or rescheduling outdoor activities.

Environment Canada’s forecasted high for Toronto Wednesday is 30 C with a humidex value of 33.

Hot weather is expected to continue for the next few days, with forecasted high temperatures in the low 30s through Friday in Toronto.

