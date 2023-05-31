2 Kitchener public schools placed under hold and secure

Send this page to someone via email

Two Kitchener schools have been placed under a hold and secure, according to the Waterloo Region District School Board.

In a release, the board says Jean Steckle Public School and Janet Metcalfe Public School have been placed in a hold and secure as police conduct an investigation.

“We are investigating an incident in the area of Huron Road and Trussler Road in which subjects fled on foot,” a police spokesperson told Global News in an email.

“Officers in the area are searching for outstanding parties. This incident is not related to the schools, which were placed into a hold and secure as a precaution.”

The two schools are located in the Huron South and Rosenberg neighbourhoods in the west end of the city.

More to follow…