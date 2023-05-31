Man accused of shooting woman in St. Thomas also charged with killing dog

See more sharing options

An additional offence has been laid against a St. Thomas, Ont., man charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a 24-year-old woman earlier this month.

The 40-year-old accused, who appeared in court Wednesday morning, was read the charge of one count of killing or injuring an animal.

According to investigators, the cause of death of the dog found at the crime scene on Talbot Street, east of St. George Street, has been confirmed to be by gun shot.

The investigation began on May 16 when officers were called to a “disturbance” and found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to hospital by paramedics with life-threatening injuries.

Sources tell Global News that the victim remains in hospital.

Police confirmed that the incident is being investigated as intimate partner violence.

The investigation is ongoing and the accused remains in custody.