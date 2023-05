See more sharing options

Charles Street is currently closed in downtown Kitchener after a truck struck the Manulife overpass on Wednesday morning.

A police spokesperson told Global News that Charles Street is closed between Gaukel and Water streets.

A pile of rubble could be seen under the pedestrian walkway which connects people from the buildings that Manulife Insurance once occupied.

Police did not say whether there were any injuries connected to the incident.

More to follow…