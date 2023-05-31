Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Bill 124 retroactive pay costs Ontario government nearly $1B

By Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted May 31, 2023 10:03 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario hospital nurses awarded additional pay after Bill 124 struck down'
Ontario hospital nurses awarded additional pay after Bill 124 struck down
Ontario hospital nurses should receive retroactive pay for three years during which they were subject to a wage restraint law that has since been ruled unconstitutional, arbitrators have ruled. Colin D’Mello reports – Apr 28, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Ford government has been forced to give health-care workers nearly a billion dollars in back pay after a court struck down the province’s controversial wage suppression legislation.

The 2019 law, known as Bill 124, capped wage increases for nurses and other public sector workers at one per cent a year for three years but was ruled unconstitutional in November.

While the government is appealing the court ruling, the Ontario Nurses Association immediately triggered a renegotiation clause in its contract that led to retroactive payments for the 2022-2023 union contract.

Instead of being held to a three per cent wage increase for the three-year period, nurses will now receive a total of 6.75 per cent for the term of the contract. The payments, according to the union, have already gone out.

In a new report, Ontario’s Financial Accountability Officer said the cost to the province would be approximately $900 million, according to publicly available data, with a larger bill on the horizon if the province loses a future court battle.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“If the government is unsuccessful in its appeal and all hospital employees are awarded retroactive compensation, the FAO estimates that hospital spending could increase by an additional $2.7 billion from 2022-23 to 2027-28, compared to the FAO’s current spending forecast,” the report states.

The Ontario Court of Appeal is scheduled to hear the province’s appeal in late June.

More on Health
Doug FordNDPOntario politicsFord governmentTeachersUnionNursesqueen's parkBill 124Ontario Nurses AssociationFinancial Accountability Officer
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers