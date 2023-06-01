Throwback Thursday: Veruca Salt and Seether (1994)

I was reminded of Veruca Salt’s debut album when I heard that singer Louise Post is about to release a solo album. Back in the 90s, she bookended the band with Nina Gordon, creating a potent power-pop punch that was also a lot of fun. They were seriously adorable and a nice female counter to the dark testosterone of grunge.

Named after the spoiled rich girl in Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, their debut single first appeared as an indie 7-inch for Minty Fresh Records. It was enough to snag them a major deal which resulted in an album entitled American Thighs (yes, they took that from AC/DC’s You Shook Me All Night Long.)

The group survived in several incarnations until 2012 before there was a very short break and a 2013 reunion. The original lineup that formed the band in 1992 is still with us.