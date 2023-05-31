Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Community says goodbye to caring, popular 12-year-old boy who drowned at Sturgeon Falls

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 31, 2023 9:22 am
Click to play video: '12-year-old who drowned remembered by friends, family'
12-year-old who drowned remembered by friends, family
An emotional memorial service was held today for the 12-year-old boy who fell into Sturgeon Falls on a family vacation last weekend. Teagan Rasche spoke to some of those paying tribute to him.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An emotional memorial service was held Tuesday for the 12-year-old boy who fell into Sturgeon Falls on a family vacation last weekend.

Hundreds of family and friends came together at the Winnipeg Grand Mosque on Waverley Street to say goodbye to Usaid Habib, who died Saturday morning in the Whiteshell Provincial Park when he slipped on rocks and was pulled under the rapids.

Usaid was described by those who knew him as a caring boy, close to his family and well-known in the community.

“When he grew up, he was amazing,” Usaid’s father, Banish Habib, told Global News.

“He was very helpful for everyone, very confident, involved in the community — at this age, he was so much involved in the community that most people knew him (even if) they didn’t know us.”

Story continues below advertisement
Usaid Habib
Usaid Habib. Manitoba Islamic Association / Facebook

Neighbour Absar Ahmed said Usaid was like a son to him.

“He used to come to my house. … He’d go to every house. He was very popular,” Ahmed said. “He was really intelligent, and he was one of the most obedient children.”

Trending Now

In a social media post, the Manitoba Islamic Society praised the efforts of the RCMP in bringing closure to the family and community. Usaid’s body was recovered by divers around 1 a.m. Monday.

“The community is thankful to RCMP dive unit and the Heart Team for their courage and tenacity in continuing the search. There are no words to describe our sincere thanks to these teams in finding Usaid, as this gives us the opportunity to say goodbye.”

Click to play video: 'Body of 12-year-old boy recovered by Manitoba RCMP after Sturgeon Falls drowning'
Body of 12-year-old boy recovered by Manitoba RCMP after Sturgeon Falls drowning
DrowningMemorial ServiceSturgeon FallsAbsar AhmedBanish HabibManitoba Islamic SocietyUsaid Habib
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers