Calgary fire engulfs one home, damages neighbouring abandoned property

Firefighters responded to a call about a house fire in southeast Calgary early Wednesday and found heavy smoke coming from two neighbouring homes, one of them engulfed with flames.

The fire, in the residential area of 41 Avenue SE, was reported at around 3:50 a.m. and Calgary fire department sent multiple crews. Some streets in the area have been closed off.

One of the homes had six people, including one child, who had to be evacuated from the property. The other house is thought to be abandoned, with no one inside at the time of the fire.

The fire department’s battalion chief said that it seemed like the fire had started in between the two homes and that both buildings started burning at relatively the same time.

There are no reported injuries and it is said there were no pets involved.