Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in parking lot near hospital

By Marshall Healey 980 CFPL
Posted May 30, 2023 9:40 pm
Picture of police cruiser baring the words "London Police." View image in full screen
London Police Cruiser. File photo. Kelly Wang/980 CFPL
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person was sent to hospital with what police are calling life-threatening injuries after reportedly being struck by a vehicle early Tuesday evening.

London police say that at around 5:20 p.m., a pedestrian was struck in a parking lot in the 800-block of Commissioners Road East. While not identified by police, Victoria Hospital lists its address as 800 Commissioners Road East.

The individual struck was transported to hospital by paramedic services.

Trending Now

Police say the driver of the vehicle involved in the incident remained on scene.

A remotely piloted aircraft system – or drone – was being utilized by police in the area of Commissioners Road East and Wellington Road to assist with the investigation.

More on Canada
LondonLondon OntarioLondon PoliceLondon Police ServicePedestrian StrucklpsLife Threatening Injuries
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers