Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in parking lot near hospital

One person was sent to hospital with what police are calling life-threatening injuries after reportedly being struck by a vehicle early Tuesday evening.

London police say that at around 5:20 p.m., a pedestrian was struck in a parking lot in the 800-block of Commissioners Road East. While not identified by police, Victoria Hospital lists its address as 800 Commissioners Road East.

The individual struck was transported to hospital by paramedic services.

Police say the driver of the vehicle involved in the incident remained on scene.

A remotely piloted aircraft system – or drone – was being utilized by police in the area of Commissioners Road East and Wellington Road to assist with the investigation.