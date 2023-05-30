Menu

Fire

Mandatory evacuation ordered in Bedford, N.S. for wildfire, potential ammonia leak

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted May 30, 2023 5:52 pm
N.S. wildfires: Dry, hot-weather putting forests at risk
The hot weather is setting off worries as wildfires rip through Nova Scotia. With no rain in sight for days to help soak the flames, crews say it could make for an unpredictable situation on the ground. As Skye Bryden-Blom reports, experts say the threat of wildfires in the Atlantic region could be here to stay.
A mandatory evacuation has been ordered for parts of Bedford, N.S., just outside Halifax, due to a wildfire and potential ammonia leak.

Fire crews have been battling this new fire since Tuesday evening. The area includes a dairy processing plant.

An emergency alert was sent at around 6:40 p.m. An evacuation order has been ordered for the following streets in Bedford:

Olive Avenue, Bernard Street, Estelle Avenue, Lewis Drive, Farmer’s Dairy Lane, Giles Drive, Bluewater Road, Topsail Court, Command Court, Gary Martin Drive, Lasalle Court, Castlestone Drive and Hammonds Plains Road from the intersection of Giles Drive to the intersection of Larry Uteck Drive.

A comfort centre will be opened at the Lions Club at Lebrun Recreation Centre at 36 Holland Avenue.

Nova Scotia's Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (DNRR) confirmed it had received a report of a new fire in the Sandy Lake West area of Hammonds Plains, and had rerouted air and ground support there.
The new fire comes as Halifax Regional Municipality deals with an out-of-control and destructive wildfire that has been burning for a third day in the same area.

That wildfire, which began Sunday afternoon in the neighbourhoods around Tantallon and Hammonds Plains, has grown to 788 hectares. The municipality confirmed Tuesday that more than 200 structures have been destroyed — about 150 of them are homes.

Mandatory evacuation orders are in place in a number of neighbourhoods, impacting more than 16,400 residents.

Tuesday evening’s fire, however, is outside of this evacuation zone.

Weather conditions in the province have been dry and windy, with no major rain in the forecast for the next few days. Temperatures are expected to warm up again on Wednesday, and jump above the 30-degree mark Thursday.

WildfireForest FireHalifax fireHammonds Plainstantallonnova scotia fireBedford NSHalifax wildfirehalifax forest fireNS fireNS WildfireNS Forest Firebedford wildfire
