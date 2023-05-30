Woman with potentially life-threatening injuries after pedestrian struck in Toronto

A woman has suffered potentially life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Toronto on Tuesday afternoon.
Toronto police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle around Hollard Park Avenue and Oakwood Avenue. The driver remained at the scene.
Paramedics told Global News they had taken a woman to a trauma centre with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.
The incident occurred just after 3 p.m. and caused road closures on Holland Park Avenue.
Drivers were urged to use alternative routes.
