Woman with potentially life-threatening injuries after pedestrian struck in Toronto

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A woman has suffered potentially life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Toronto on Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle around Hollard Park Avenue and Oakwood Avenue. The driver remained at the scene.

Paramedics told Global News they had taken a woman to a trauma centre with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

The incident occurred just after 3 p.m. and caused road closures on Holland Park Avenue.

Drivers were urged to use alternative routes.