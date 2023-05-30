Menu

Traffic

Woman with potentially life-threatening injuries after pedestrian struck in Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 30, 2023 4:40 pm
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Share

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A woman has suffered potentially life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Toronto on Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle around Hollard Park Avenue and Oakwood Avenue. The driver remained at the scene.

Paramedics told Global News they had taken a woman to a trauma centre with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

The incident occurred just after 3 p.m. and caused road closures on Holland Park Avenue.

Drivers were urged to use alternative routes.

