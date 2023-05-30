Transit bus rolls into Horseshoe Bay yard after driver falls out

Send this page to someone via email

Investigators are trying to figure out how a transit bus in West Vancouver, B.C., managed to roll down a hill and into someone’s yard with two passengers aboard.

The incident happened around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday, on Nelson Avenue near Chatham Street.

West Vancouver police said the Blue Bus was parked at a bus stop with the two passengers aboard when the driver got up to fix one of the vehicle’s doors.

The bus began rolling down the hill, causing the driver to fall out of the vehicle, police said. The driver wasn’t able to get back in, and the bus rolled slowly into a yard where it came to a stop when it hit a retaining wall, according to police.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was treated in hospital while the passengers were unhurt, police said.

“(It is) unknown at this time what happened to put the bus into motion,” West Vancouver police spokesperson Const. Nicole Braithwaite said in an email.

The District of West Vancouver said the incident is being “thoroughly investigated,” and that it was grateful no one was seriously injured.