Crime

Man charged in connection with West Island shooting

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted May 30, 2023 3:58 pm
Montreal police investigate after gunshots were fired early Friday morning outside a bar on Donegani Avenue in Pointe-Claire. View image in full screen
Montreal police investigate after gunshots were fired early Friday morning outside a bar on Donegani Avenue in Pointe-Claire. Staff/Global News
Montreal police say a 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with a shooting in Pointe-Claire last Friday that sent another man to hospital.

In a news release, police say Jevonn Providence was arrested in the city of Beauharnois in the Montérégie region, less than 24 hours after the incident on May 26.

He subsequently appeared at the Montreal courthouse and is facing several charges including discharging a firearm, aggravated assault and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

Police say they are still searching for a second individual in connection with the early morning shooting.

According to police, it happened at around 1 a.m. Friday outside a bar on Donegani Avenue in Pointe-Claire on Montreal’s West Island.

A conflict, that had started inside the bar continued outside, at which time witnesses reported hearing gunshots.

Police said two individuals were seen fleeing the scene on foot.

A 52-year-old man was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police said he was shot in the lower body.

Trending Now

The ongoing investigation is being led by Montreal police with support from the Châteauguay police service.

