British man books room in wrong Cambridge in hilarious hotel mix-up

Send this page to someone via email

A British TV presenter got himself more than he bargained for when he recently booked a June hotel stay.

Christopher Golds, a broadcast journalist with LBC, caused a stir on Twitter when he shared his error of booking a hotel stay through Travelodge in Cambridge, Ont., rather than the more local (to him) Cambridge, in the eastern part of England.

“Booked myself a hotel stay in Cambridge for a weekend in June,” Golds wrote as he shared his misfortune on Twitter.

“Turns out it is Cambridge in CANADA. A totally different continent.”

Booked myself a hotel stay in Cambridge for a weekend in June. Turns out it is Cambridge in CANADA. A totally different continent. pic.twitter.com/PPfdDqLSld — Christopher Golds (@chrisgolds) May 27, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

Gold’s error certainly caught the eye of many on Twitter, as it has now been seen more than 788,000 times and liked more than 5,000 times since he posted it on Friday.

A number of other commentators commiserated with Gold over the Cambridge hiccup, noting they had made similar errors in judgement when looking to travel to Malaga in Spain rather than Colombia or looking to get pastries from Liverpool in England but ordering from Liverpool in Australia.

The City of Cambridge got in on the action as it noted that there was also a “Paris, London and even Scotland Ontario.”

They also suggested that if he came across the pond, they would gift him some Timbits for his troubles.

“Be sure to exchange your money for some toonies and loonies and we’ll scooch you over to Timmies for a double double! Timbits are on us!” the city tweeted.

After hearing from Cambridge and Explore Waterloo Region, Gold said, “This is so cute. I’m 100% coming to Cambridge ASAP!”

Sorry to hear your dilemma @ChrisGolds! This is quite a situation eh? Don’t be too hard on yourself though! Could happen to anyone! For future reference there’s also a Paris, London and even Scotland Ontario! 😉 1/5 https://t.co/dbSMqgAoGZ — City of Cambridge (@cityofcambridge) May 28, 2023

Story continues below advertisement