Canada

Driver dies in hospital after crashing into Montreal bus shelter

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted May 30, 2023 1:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Head-on crash in Quebec’s Eastern Townships kills 2 women and injures 3, including 2 children'
Head-on crash in Quebec’s Eastern Townships kills 2 women and injures 3, including 2 children
Two people are dead and three others, including two children, are in hospital after a head-on car crash happened in Quebec’s Eastern Townships Saturday night.
The driver who crashed into a Montreal bus shelter last week has died in hospital, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

Police say the 21-year-old had been in critical condition since being transported to hospital on Friday afternoon and succumbed to his injuries four days later.

Four people were seriously injured on Friday after the vehicle they were in crashed into a bus stop. May 26, 2023. View image in full screen
Four people were seriously injured on Friday after the vehicle they were in crashed into a bus stop. May 26, 2023. Matilda Cerone/Global News

The three other victims involved in the incident, all passengers in the vehicle, are still in hospital. Two remain in critical condition and the other is now stable with no fear for his life, according to officials.

All three people are 20 years old.

The crash happened at around 1:40 p.m. near the intersection of Côte Saint-Luc Road and Grand Boulevard in Montreal’s west end.

Click to play video: '2 children killed, 6 injured after bus crashes into daycare north of Montreal'
2 children killed, 6 injured after bus crashes into daycare north of Montreal

No pedestrians or bus passengers were injured in the crash.

A safety perimeter set up in the area had been lifted by 7 p.m.

An investigation into what led to the crash is still ongoing.

— with files from Kalina Laframboise, Global News

Click to play video: 'Laval daycare bus crash: Questions persist about driver’s motivation, mental health'
Laval daycare bus crash: Questions persist about driver’s motivation, mental health
