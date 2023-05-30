Driver dies in hospital after crashing into Montreal bus shelter

Send this page to someone via email

The driver who crashed into a Montreal bus shelter last week has died in hospital, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

Police say the 21-year-old had been in critical condition since being transported to hospital on Friday afternoon and succumbed to his injuries four days later.

View image in full screen Four people were seriously injured on Friday after the vehicle they were in crashed into a bus stop. May 26, 2023. Matilda Cerone/Global News

The three other victims involved in the incident, all passengers in the vehicle, are still in hospital. Two remain in critical condition and the other is now stable with no fear for his life, according to officials.

All three people are 20 years old.

The crash happened at around 1:40 p.m. near the intersection of Côte Saint-Luc Road and Grand Boulevard in Montreal’s west end.

No pedestrians or bus passengers were injured in the crash.

A safety perimeter set up in the area had been lifted by 7 p.m.

An investigation into what led to the crash is still ongoing.

— with files from Kalina Laframboise, Global News