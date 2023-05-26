4 people seriously hurt after car crashes into bus shelter, tree: Montreal police

See more sharing options

Four people were seriously injured Friday afternoon after a vehicle struck a tree and a bus shelter in Montreal’s west end.

Police spokesperson Jeanne Drouin said the crash happened around 1:40 p.m. near the intersection of Côte Saint-Luc Road and Grand Boulevard.

The driver and the three passengers suffered serious injuries. They were taken to hospital and police are awaiting an update on their condition, Drouin said.

No pedestrians or bus passengers were injured in the crash.

Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa said her thoughts are with those who are injured.

“My team and I are following the situation closely,” she wrote on Twitter.

Police said a safety perimeter was set up in the area.

An investigation is underway.