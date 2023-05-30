Blue Bombers fans should expect delays on Winnipeg streets to and from games

Send this page to someone via email

Fans looking to catch a Blue Bombers game in Winnipeg this summer will have to have a little bit of patience on their commute.

The franchise is advising there will be continued delays throughout the season due to construction work on University Crescent and on main thoroughfares.

Alternate means of transportation to IG Field are encouraged, including the Winnipeg Transit Park & Ride system, ride share, taxis and the stadium’s bike valet.

Five Park & Ride locations are available at McPhillips Station Casino, Club Regent Casino, St. Norbert Hotel, Assiniboia Downs and St. Vital Centre.

A $5 fee will be collected from each rider upon arrival to the stadium which also covers the return trip after the game. Season passes for the service are also available for purchase.

The first bus will leave each location two hours prior to kickoff.

Bike valet will be located outside of Gate 3 at the stadium, as in years past.

Fans are also encouraged to use regularly scheduled Winnipeg Transit buses as a means of transportation to and from games.