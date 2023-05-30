Menu

Crime

Winnipeg cops arrest fugitive North End homicide suspect

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 30, 2023 11:52 am
Aaron Wayne Azure.
Aaron Wayne Azure. Winnipeg Police Service
A homicide suspect who was considered armed and dangerous has been safely taken into custody, Winnipeg police say.

Aaron Wayne Azure, 38, who was wanted in connection with the death of Vincent Brian Kipling, has been arrested and charged with manslaughter after evading police.

Kipling, 31, was found May 10 near Stella Avenue and Main Street with serious injuries, and he later died in hospital.

Police continue to investigate, and anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg cops seek homicide suspect considered armed and dangerous'
Winnipeg cops seek homicide suspect considered armed and dangerous
