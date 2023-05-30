Winnipeg cops arrest fugitive North End homicide suspect

Send this page to someone via email

A homicide suspect who was considered armed and dangerous has been safely taken into custody, Winnipeg police say.

Aaron Wayne Azure, 38, who was wanted in connection with the death of Vincent Brian Kipling, has been arrested and charged with manslaughter after evading police.

Kipling, 31, was found May 10 near Stella Avenue and Main Street with serious injuries, and he later died in hospital.

Police continue to investigate, and anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.