Open casting call for TV show being filmed at Kingston Penitentiary

Are you looking for your big break in Hollywood?

A TV show called Forever Young has issued an open casting call for female extras to play inmates while the show is being shot at Kingston Penitentiary.

In a press release, Tourism Kingston says the show “will be airing on a leading U.S.-based cable TV channel.”

The casting call is asking for female performers over the age of 18, and the casting call is seeking diverse performers as well.

The call is looking for 35 background performers that have “hardened” looks.

Scenes will be shot during the day in the prison’s cells and out in the yard, with shooting days lasting between eight and 14 hours.

Pay to be a background performer in the show is minimum wage, with a one-hour non-paid box lunch being provided.

The series will be filming at the penitentiary from June 7 to 9, with costume fitting taking place on June 6.

If you are interested, you can submit a headshot and full-length photo, along with your height, shoe size, weight and chest measurements to the casting department.

Along with that information, you need to submit your full name, age, address, telephone number and email address to foreveryoungbgkingston@gmail.com.