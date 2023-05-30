Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Open casting call for TV show being filmed at Kingston Penitentiary

By John Lawless Global News
Posted May 30, 2023 11:56 am
The TV show 'Forever Young' is seeking a number of female extras to fill roles as inmates. View image in full screen
The TV show 'Forever Young' is seeking a number of female extras to fill roles as inmates. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Are you looking for your big break in Hollywood?

A TV show called Forever Young has issued an open casting call for female extras to play inmates while the show is being shot at Kingston Penitentiary.

In a press release, Tourism Kingston says the show “will be airing on a leading U.S.-based cable TV channel.”

The casting call is asking for female performers over the age of 18, and the casting call is seeking diverse performers as well.

The call is looking for 35 background performers that have “hardened” looks.

Scenes will be shot during the day in the prison’s cells and out in the yard, with shooting days lasting between eight and 14 hours.

Pay to be a background performer in the show is minimum wage, with a one-hour non-paid box lunch being provided.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The series will be filming at the penitentiary from June 7 to 9, with costume fitting taking place on June 6.

If you are interested, you can submit a headshot and full-length photo, along with your height, shoe size, weight and chest measurements to the casting department.

Along with that information, you need to submit your full name, age, address, telephone number and email address to foreveryoungbgkingston@gmail.com.

 

More on Canada
Shootingtv showfilmingKingston PenPenitentiarycable TVForever young
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers