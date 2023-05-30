Menu

Crime

Police watchdog investigates Brantford police shooting near Paris, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 30, 2023 1:05 pm
The province’s police watchdog is investigating circumstances around a Brantford police shooting on May 29, 2023. View image in full screen
The province’s police watchdog is investigating circumstances around a Brantford police shooting on May 29, 2023.
Ontario’s police watchdog has launched a probe into a Brant County, Ont. shooting that sent a 27-year-old to hospital on Monday afternoon.

A Special Investigations Unit (SIU) spokesperson says the matter involved a Brantford police (BPS) officer who discharged a firearm while trying to make an arrest around 4 p.m. just south of Paris, Ont.

BPS say the officer was part of an investigation leading police to an address at Scenic Ridge Gate.

The officer discharged his firearm at a man in a vehicle fleeing a residential area.

That driver would be later found in Brantford around St. George Street and Belaire Road and sent to hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

Six investigators have been assigned to the incident which has at least seven witnesses involved, according to the SIU.

