Police watchdog investigates Brantford police shooting near Paris, Ont.

Ontario’s police watchdog has launched a probe into a Brant County, Ont. shooting that sent a 27-year-old to hospital on Monday afternoon.
A Special Investigations Unit (SIU) spokesperson says the matter involved a Brantford police (BPS) officer who discharged a firearm while trying to make an arrest around 4 p.m. just south of Paris, Ont.
BPS say the officer was part of an investigation leading police to an address at Scenic Ridge Gate.
The officer discharged his firearm at a man in a vehicle fleeing a residential area.
That driver would be later found in Brantford around St. George Street and Belaire Road and sent to hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.
Six investigators have been assigned to the incident which has at least seven witnesses involved, according to the SIU.
