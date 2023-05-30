Menu

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, May 30

By David Giles Global News
Posted May 30, 2023 11:13 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, May 30'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, May 30
WATCH: Hot and sunny conditions stick around — Kabi Moulitharan has your Tuesday, May 30, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
Boating safety tips, a Saskatchewan satellite is set for liftoff and a kickboxing workout in Healthy Living.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, May 30, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Ensuring boating safety when heading out on the lake

The warmer weather has many making their way back to the lake and for some, that includes enjoying time in a boat.

However, there are risks when heading out on the water.

Kevin Ferrie, the visitor safety co-ordinator at Prince Albert National Park, joins Chris Carr to discuss water safety and staying safe on the lake this summer.

Click to play video: 'Ensuring boating safety when heading out on the lake'
Ensuring boating safety when heading out on the lake

Made-in-Saskatchewan satellite set to launch

The first made-in-Saskatchewan satellite is set to launch into space.

Students at the University of Saskatchewan will be sending their cube satellite to the International Space Station on June 3.

Dustin Preece, the co-technical project manager, speaks with Chris Carr on how the project started and what it means for all involved to see it come to fruition.

Click to play video: 'Made in Saskatchewan satellite set to launch'
Made in Saskatchewan satellite set to launch

Kickboxing offers a total workout: Healthy Living

From beginners to advanced participants, kickboxing can offer a total workout.

I Love Kickboxing offers courses designed for all fitness levels that last for 45 minutes.

Chantal Wagner heads to the facility to learn more about the benefits of a kickboxing workout from manager Charlene Pawluk and instructor Sophia Bodnarek in Healthy Living.

Click to play video: 'Kickboxing offers a total workout: Healthy Living'
Kickboxing offers a total workout: Healthy Living

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, May 30

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, May 30.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, May 30'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, May 30
University of SaskatchewanWater SafetyHealthy LivingBoatingGlobal News Morning SaskatoonSatellitePrince Albert National ParkKickboxing
