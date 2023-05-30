Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, May 30

Send this page to someone via email

Boating safety tips, a Saskatchewan satellite is set for liftoff and a kickboxing workout in Healthy Living.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, May 30, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Ensuring boating safety when heading out on the lake

The warmer weather has many making their way back to the lake and for some, that includes enjoying time in a boat.

However, there are risks when heading out on the water.

Kevin Ferrie, the visitor safety co-ordinator at Prince Albert National Park, joins Chris Carr to discuss water safety and staying safe on the lake this summer.

Made-in-Saskatchewan satellite set to launch

The first made-in-Saskatchewan satellite is set to launch into space.

Students at the University of Saskatchewan will be sending their cube satellite to the International Space Station on June 3.

Dustin Preece, the co-technical project manager, speaks with Chris Carr on how the project started and what it means for all involved to see it come to fruition.

Kickboxing offers a total workout: Healthy Living

From beginners to advanced participants, kickboxing can offer a total workout.

I Love Kickboxing offers courses designed for all fitness levels that last for 45 minutes.

Chantal Wagner heads to the facility to learn more about the benefits of a kickboxing workout from manager Charlene Pawluk and instructor Sophia Bodnarek in Healthy Living.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, May 30

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, May 30.

