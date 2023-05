See more sharing options

One person is in hospital after a motorcycle crash on Lagimodiere near the south Perimeter Highway Monday evening.

It happened just before 6 p.m. and impacted traffic for several hours. Police say as of 8:30 p.m., all roads had reopened.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to stable.

STARS was also called to assist.