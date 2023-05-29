Menu

Crime

Man accused of killing UBC Okanagan security guard will stand trial

By The Staff Global News
Posted May 29, 2023 8:15 pm
FILE. Dante Ognibene-Hebbourn.
FILE. Dante Ognibene-Hebbourn.
The man accused of killing a UBC Okanagan security guard in February 2022 will stand trial.

The trial for Dante Ognibene-Hebbourn has yet to advance beyond scheduling and on Monday it was pushed back again another month.

He’s now expected to reappear in court on June 12 at 10 a.m., to fix a trial date.

Family of UBCO security guard ‘devastated’ by her death

Ognibene-Hebbourn was apprehended under the Mental Health Act after the Feb. 26, 2022, attack on Harmandeep Kaur. A month later, he was charged with her murder and has been in custody ever since.

Story continues below advertisement

Kaur, 24, was working as a security guard at UBC Okanagan when she was fatally attacked.

She was a student at Okanagan College and in the weeks before her death she got her permanent residency card. Her family said she’d been in the country for five years and had aspirations to be a paramedic.

Hundreds of people gathered at the university campus last year to honour her memory and the school lowered its flags to half-mast in the days after her death.

Vigil held at UBC Okanagan for security guard
