Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Short-term improvements to three high-risk Hamilton intersections completed

By Ken Mann Global News
Posted May 29, 2023 8:25 pm
In accordance with it's Vision Zero plan, Hamilton, Ont. has completed changes on Dundurn, at Main Street and King Street, and at the Delta where King and Main intersect in east end in an effort to reduce fatal collisions. View image in full screen
In accordance with it's Vision Zero plan, Hamilton, Ont. has completed changes on Dundurn, at Main Street and King Street, and at the Delta where King and Main intersect in east end in an effort to reduce fatal collisions. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The city has completed a number of short-term improvements following a safety review of three busy high-risk Hamilton intersections.

In accordance with its Vision Zero plan, changes on Dundurn, at Main Street and King Street, and at the Delta where King and Main intersect in East Hamilton, include advanced signals for pedestrians, better lane markings and trimming vegetation for better sight lines.

A report, presented to the public works committee, says future medium- and long-term alterations will be guided by the two-way conversion of Main Street and LRT construction.

“So we’ve passed these comments, recommendations on to the two-way conversion group and also the LRT office for consideration,” said acting manager of transportation operations Mike Field.

Longer-term suggestions range from designated turn lanes, modified lane configurations and reduced weaving to better lighting and bike lanes.

Story continues below advertisement

The roadway safety audits were ordered by councillors last spring, in response to a series of pedestrian deaths and injuries at the three intersections.

Two particular occurrences early last year spurred on the dramatic altering of the two major roads in the city centre.

At the top of the list is the March 19, 2022, collision that saw four people lose lives, including three pedestrians on King Street East near the Delta intersection.

On March 30, 2022 a teen was struck and critically injured in a collision at the intersection of Main Street West and Dundurn Street South.

Two annual reports, in 2020 and 2021, identified Main Street West and King Street West at Dundurn Street South as intersections with a high frequency of collisions.

Ancaster Coun. Craig Cassar said he’s “really looking forward” to seeing how the improvements play out in the long term.

“We can’t just keep tweaking what we already have, we have to do different,” said Cassar. “Safety should be a minimum, a bare minimum.”

Click to play video: 'Hamilton neighbourhood still reeling after deadly landlord-tenant dispute'
Hamilton neighbourhood still reeling after deadly landlord-tenant dispute
Advertisement
Related News
HamiltonHamilton newsRoad ConstructionTraffic Safetyvision zeroHamilton Vision Zeroroad improvementSafety improvementsHamilton two-way conversionqueen street south conversion
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers