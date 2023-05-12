City seeks feedback to convert Hamilton’s Main Street to two way traffic

Send this page to someone via email

Initial designs for a two-way Main Street have been published on the City of Hamilton’s website ahead of a virtual public meeting that is scheduled for next Thursday evening.

The details could still change based on feedback received throughout the coming weeks before a final design and timeline are presented to city councillors this summer.

For now, the design includes protected bike lanes, areas with street parking and green-space buffers at strategic locations as a traffic calming measure.

View image in full screen City staff say a possible conversion of Main Street East includes protected bike lanes, areas with street parking and green-space buffers at strategic locations as a traffic calming measure.

A section of Main Street at the 403 would remain one-way, at least until the city and province can agree to needed changes to the highway interchanges.

That strip is a single lane from the “Delta” intersection, where Main and King meet on the east side, all the way to Dundurn.

Council voted last year to convert Main back to two-way traffic through the core for the first time since the 1950s, following a series of pedestrian fatalities along the corridor.

The alterations were a part of the city’s strengthening of its Vision Zero road safety campaign to end traffic fatalities and serious collisions.

City councillors also approved modifications to an accompanying Complete Streets Design Manual — a template that governs how streets are designed in Hamilton with the needs of road users of all ages that walk, cycle, take transit, drive or deliver goods.

There’s no timeline for when construction would start to make the two-way conversion permanent.

The city’s public meeting runs Thursday, May 18, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.