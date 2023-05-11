New transit hubs key to modernizing Hamilton’s bus system around new LRT: HSR

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton’s transit agency is getting a head start on mapping out a system projected to serve some 800,000 residents in the next two decades.

The 150- year-old Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) is in the process of going through public scrutiny this year, giving residents a closer look at changes that will “re-envision” a system in need of upgrade.

Manager of HSR’s Planning & Infrastructure Jason Vanderheide says new hubs will be key in the re-imagining since the current network has just one that’s ” very downtown centric.”

“In our new design, we’ve deviated from that … recognizing that the city has grown and people’s travel patterns have changed significantly over 150 years or so,” Vanderheide said.

Numerous hubs in the lower and upper city as well as in the suburbs and rural areas are in a new plan using the forthcoming 17 stop light rail transit (LRT) system as a focal point.

“It allows transit users to travel across the city from hub to hub or from hub to multiple hubs without having to transfer, but at a at a quicker pace,” Vanderheide explained.

Primary hubs will be installations at major commercial centres and institutions like CF Lime Ridge mall, Eastgate Terminal as well as Mohawk College and the McMaster University terminals.

Examples of secondary hubs would be the Centre on Barton, the Mountain Transit Centre as well as the Confederation and Hamilton Centre GO stations.

View image in full screen Hamilton Street Railway’s planned future rapid transit map. Numerous hubs in the lower and upper city as well as in the suburbs and rural areas are in a new scheme using the forthcoming 17 stop light rail transit (LRT) system as a focal point. City of Hamilton

The HSR redesign project was given the green light in 2019 with the vision of making the system “rail ready” with the LRT’s addition to best meet current and future transit needs.

Since then, the transit division has interacted online with more than 13,000 survey respondents, community members and stakeholders, according to Vanderheide.

That dialogue showed a re-jig to create something more competitive with car travel was something desired in a new system.

The first of further consultation allowing the public to engage staff and ask questions kicked off at the David Braley Health Sciences Centre downtown Thursday.

Vanderheide said the vision is not something that will happen quickly, suggesting timelines for implementing the changes are years away.

“Some of that’s around logistical challenges. We’re operating out of one transit facility right now up on the Mountain,” he explained.

“We’re a few years away from completing our second transit facility in the lower city.”

Further engagements with HSR staff will happen May 18 at the Bayfront Park Pavilion as well as at city hall on May 26.

Details can be found on the city’s website.

Adjustments to the HSR plan will be made following the feedback with early 2024 dates set to receive approval from city councillors.