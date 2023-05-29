Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspicious death deemed fourth homicide of 2023 for Saskatoon Police Service

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted May 29, 2023 4:57 pm
SPS said a suspicious death over the weekend has been deemed a homicide. View image in full screen
SPS said a suspicious death over the weekend has been deemed a homicide. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A suspicious death in Saskatoon on Saturday night has been deemed a homicide by the Saskatoon Police Service.

Officers were called to a residence in the 100 block of Confederation Place to a report of an injured man. They found 33-year-old David Dustyhorn injured.

Dustyhorn was taken to Royal University Hospital where he later died.

Police said they arrested a 33-year-old woman on Saturday, but she was later released.

The investigation is ongoing.

This marks the fourth homicide in Saskatoon this year.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan leads provinces in homicide rates'
Saskatchewan leads provinces in homicide rates
Advertisement
More on Crime
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsHomicideInvestigationSaskatoon Police ServiceSuspicious DeathSPS
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers