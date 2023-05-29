Suspicious death deemed fourth homicide of 2023 for Saskatoon Police Service

A suspicious death in Saskatoon on Saturday night has been deemed a homicide by the Saskatoon Police Service.
Officers were called to a residence in the 100 block of Confederation Place to a report of an injured man. They found 33-year-old David Dustyhorn injured.
Dustyhorn was taken to Royal University Hospital where he later died.
Police said they arrested a 33-year-old woman on Saturday, but she was later released.
The investigation is ongoing.
This marks the fourth homicide in Saskatoon this year.
