Suspicious death deemed fourth homicide of 2023 for Saskatoon Police Service

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A suspicious death in Saskatoon on Saturday night has been deemed a homicide by the Saskatoon Police Service.

Officers were called to a residence in the 100 block of Confederation Place to a report of an injured man. They found 33-year-old David Dustyhorn injured.

Dustyhorn was taken to Royal University Hospital where he later died.

Police said they arrested a 33-year-old woman on Saturday, but she was later released.

The investigation is ongoing.

This marks the fourth homicide in Saskatoon this year.