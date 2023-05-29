Man charged with arson following 2 fires near hotel: Lethbridge police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lethbridge, Alta., have arrested a man in connection with a pair of overnight fires at a hotel.

Around 1 a.m. Monday Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services responded to a fire under a concrete loading dock on the southwest side of the Sandman Signature hotel. Firefighters located a second, smaller, fire involving a parked vehicle in the rear parking lot.

Fire crews extinguished both fires. Damage to the building was contained to the exterior.

Due to the amount of smoke, the fire alarm within the hotel went off. There were no injuries and guests were able to re-enter the hotel quickly following the alarm.

Police confirmed that there was video surveillance of the fire being started.

A male suspect was located nearby and arrested. Police found and seized two devices meant for starting fires.

Lethbridge resident Charles Lewis Panther Bone, 33, has been charged with arson – disregard to human life, arson – damage to property, obstructing a peace officer and two counts of assaulting a peace officer.

Panther Bone is in police custody and is waiting for a judicial release hearing.

The investigation is ongoing and police say no estimate of damage is available at this time.