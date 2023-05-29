Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Peterborough landlord charged with assault against tenant: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 29, 2023 4:26 pm
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a landlord following an alleged altercation with a tenant on May 28, 2023. Global News Peterborough file
A Peterborough, Ont., landlord is facing an assault charge following an incident with his tenant on the weekend.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Sunday officers were assisting a tenant with retrieving his belongings, however, the tenant was unable to access the residence.

READ MORE: Hamilton landlord shot and killed 2 tenants over dispute, police say

Police say as officers were leaving the area, they spotted the landlord heading toward the residence. The officers returned to ensure to the scene to “ensure the safety of all parties.”

However, before officers could return, an altercation broke out between the landlord and tenant. Officers intervened and took the landlord into custody.

The 52-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with assault and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sunday.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

