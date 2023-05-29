Peterborough landlord charged with assault against tenant: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough, Ont., landlord is facing an assault charge following an incident with his tenant on the weekend.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Sunday officers were assisting a tenant with retrieving his belongings, however, the tenant was unable to access the residence.

Police say as officers were leaving the area, they spotted the landlord heading toward the residence. The officers returned to ensure to the scene to “ensure the safety of all parties.”

However, before officers could return, an altercation broke out between the landlord and tenant. Officers intervened and took the landlord into custody.

The 52-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with assault and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sunday.