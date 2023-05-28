Double homicide in east Hamilton connected with landlord, tenants

Police say a landlord-tenant dispute is believed to have led to the shooting death of two people at an east Hamilton, Ont. residence.
Investigators say the two deceased were found just after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at a Jones Road home at Barton Street East.
The pair, a 28-year-old man and 27-year-old woman, were both residents at the address.
Nearby streets were closed off by police for a period of time as a 57-year-old suspect had barricaded himself in the home with at least one firearm.
Residents near that location at one point were asked to shelter in place as a precaution with the suspect fired rounds at police and an armoured vehicle.
In a social media post around 1 a.m., police said the situation was “contained” and with no further risk to the public.
Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, is now involved in a probe of the incident.
