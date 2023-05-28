Double homicide in east Hamilton connected with landlord, tenants

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a landlord-tenant dispute is believed to have led to the shooting death of two people at an east Hamilton, Ont. residence.

Investigators say the two deceased were found just after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at a Jones Road home at Barton Street East.

The pair, a 28-year-old man and 27-year-old woman, were both residents at the address.

The situation at Jones Rd and Barton has been contained. There is no ongoing risk to public safety. Police will remain in the area for sometime as we continue to investigate. Please continue to avoid the area. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) May 28, 2023

Nearby streets were closed off by police for a period of time as a 57-year-old suspect had barricaded himself in the home with at least one firearm.

Residents near that location at one point were asked to shelter in place as a precaution with the suspect fired rounds at police and an armoured vehicle.

In a social media post around 1 a.m., police said the situation was “contained” and with no further risk to the public.

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, is now involved in a probe of the incident.