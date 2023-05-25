Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seek vehicle in alleged Hamilton abduction, Brantford sex assault

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 25, 2023 4:35 pm
Police are seeking to identify a suspect vehicle in a joint Hamilton-Brantford sex assault investigation. It's alleged a red 2-door Jeep Wrangler with a black hardtop was involved in an abduction. View image in full screen
Police are seeking to identify a suspect vehicle in a joint Hamilton-Brantford sex assault investigation. It's alleged a red 2-door Jeep Wrangler with a black hardtop was involved in an abduction. Brantford Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are seeking to identify a vehicle connected with a late April alleged abduction from Hamilton, Ont. and sexual assault in Brantford.

A joint investigation is suggesting a woman was abducted from Barton Street East near Wellington by an unknown male suspect around 3;30 a.m. on April 27.

The suspect, driving a red two-door Jeep Wrangler with a black hard top, is accused of transporting a “drugged” victim to a remote location in Brantford where she was sexually assaulted and abandoned.

It’s believed the man involved was in his late 30’s to early 40’s, around five-feet-11-inches with a medium to heavy build.

He also had a brown goatee beard, wore frameless glasses and had a tattoo on his right upper arm.

Investigators are seeking information from the public and anyone with information can reach out to either Hamilton police, Brantford police or Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'London, Ont.’s new police chief came to Canada as a Vietnamese refugee'
London, Ont.’s new police chief came to Canada as a Vietnamese refugee

 

Related News
HamiltonHamilton Policesex assaultBrantfordAbductionBrantford PoliceWellington Streetbarton street eastSex Assault Investigationbarton street eastwellington street
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers