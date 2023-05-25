Police seek vehicle in alleged Hamilton abduction, Brantford sex assault

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking to identify a vehicle connected with a late April alleged abduction from Hamilton, Ont. and sexual assault in Brantford.

A joint investigation is suggesting a woman was abducted from Barton Street East near Wellington by an unknown male suspect around 3;30 a.m. on April 27.

The suspect, driving a red two-door Jeep Wrangler with a black hard top, is accused of transporting a “drugged” victim to a remote location in Brantford where she was sexually assaulted and abandoned.

It’s believed the man involved was in his late 30’s to early 40’s, around five-feet-11-inches with a medium to heavy build.

He also had a brown goatee beard, wore frameless glasses and had a tattoo on his right upper arm.

Investigators are seeking information from the public and anyone with information can reach out to either Hamilton police, Brantford police or Crime Stoppers.

