Suspects sought after robbery at Vaughan phone store

Police are appealing for witnesses after a robbery in Vaughan.
York Regional Police said the incident occurred at a phone store in the Whitmore Road and Trowers Road area on Sunday at around 4:20 p.m.
Police said two male suspects allegedly entered the store wearing masks and hoodies.
According to police, one suspect was allegedly holding what appeared to be a firearm.
Officers said three of the four employees and one customer hid in an office.
“One suspect assaulted the fourth employee and stole a cell phone before both suspects fled the store,” police allege in a news release.
According to police, the suspects left in a black Honda.
Police are searching for a male suspect between 18 and 25 years old, standing five-feet-nine-inches tall, with a slim build.
The second suspect is also between 18 and 25 years old, and is five-feet-eight-inches tall with a medium build.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
