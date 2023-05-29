Menu

Crime

Suspects sought after robbery at Vaughan phone store

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 29, 2023 3:44 pm
York Regional Police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022. View image in full screen
York Regional Police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Police are appealing for witnesses after a robbery in Vaughan.

York Regional Police said the incident occurred at a phone store in the Whitmore Road and Trowers Road area on Sunday at around 4:20 p.m.

Police said two male suspects allegedly entered the store wearing masks and hoodies.

According to police, one suspect was allegedly holding what appeared to be a firearm.

Officers said three of the four employees and one customer hid in an office.

“One suspect assaulted the fourth employee and stole a cell phone before both suspects fled the store,” police allege in a news release.

According to police, the suspects left in a black Honda.

Police are searching for a male suspect between 18 and 25 years old,  standing five-feet-nine-inches tall, with a slim build.

The second suspect is also between 18 and 25 years old, and is five-feet-eight-inches tall with a medium build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

