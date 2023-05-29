Suspects sought after robbery at Vaughan phone store

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are appealing for witnesses after a robbery in Vaughan.

York Regional Police said the incident occurred at a phone store in the Whitmore Road and Trowers Road area on Sunday at around 4:20 p.m.

Police said two male suspects allegedly entered the store wearing masks and hoodies.

According to police, one suspect was allegedly holding what appeared to be a firearm.

Officers said three of the four employees and one customer hid in an office.

“One suspect assaulted the fourth employee and stole a cell phone before both suspects fled the store,” police allege in a news release.

According to police, the suspects left in a black Honda.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are searching for a male suspect between 18 and 25 years old, standing five-feet-nine-inches tall, with a slim build.

The second suspect is also between 18 and 25 years old, and is five-feet-eight-inches tall with a medium build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.