Hamilton police are seeking the public’s help following a shooting at a business in Dundas, Ont.

Investigators say a building in an area of warehouses and repair shops near the intersection of Head and MacNab streets was hit by gunfire around 1 a.m. on Monday.

There were no injuries reported and an investigation is ongoing.

Detectives are seeking surveillance video from nearby businesses.

Anyone with information can each out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.