Remains of B.C. woman missing for 12 years found on rural Vanderhoof property

The body of a woman who has been missing for 12 years has now been found on a rural property in Vanderhoof, a district municipality in central B.C.

Madison (Maddy) Scott was reported missing on May 29, 2011 after last being seen around 3 a.m. on the previous day. She was 20 years old.

She had been at Hogsback Lake, celebrating a friend’s birthday, police said.

Despite pleas for information and help, Scott’s disappearance remained a mystery but the BC Coroner’s Service has now determined that her body has been found at the rural property.

Police are currently executing a search warrant at the property on the east side of Vanderhoof and expect to be at the site as long as necessary, police said in a statement.

The B.C. RCMP Major Crime unit is leading the investigation, with support from Vanderhoof RCMP.

This has been a priority investigation for the RCMP over the past 12 years. The discovery of Maddy is a significant development, however, this investigation remains an active and ongoing missing person’s investigation where foul play has not been ruled out, said the B.C. RCMP’s Cpl. Madonna Saunderson in a release.

No charges have been laid in the case to date.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the B.C. RCMP’s tip line at 778 290-5291 or 1-877-543-4822.