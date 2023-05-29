Federal, provincial ministers announce grant funding for Manitoba ag development

Send this page to someone via email

The federal and provincial governments are making up to $65 million in grant funding available in an effort to support development and improve competitiveness in Manitoba’s agriculture and agri-food sectors.

The funding, announced Monday afternoon, comes from the Sustainable Canadian Agriculture Partnership and is available to stakeholders including primary producers and agri-processors, as well as academic institutions and research bodies. Indigenous governments, communities and industry service providers could also be eligible.

Manitoba agriculture minister Derek Johnson and his federal counterpart, Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced that a call for letters of intent under the Manitoba Agriculture Research and Innovation Program is now open for funding beginning next spring.

“Research and innovation drives the sustainable growth of the agriculture sector, and primary producers, agri-processors and others working in the industry know best how to lead this work,” said Johnson in a statement.

Eligible projects must be geared toward improving the sustainability, resiliency and competitiveness of the sectors, while also addressing challenges like climate change.