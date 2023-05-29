Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Federal, provincial ministers announce grant funding for Manitoba ag development

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 29, 2023 3:07 pm
Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Marie-Claude Bibeau rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, June 10, 2022. The federal government has expanded a program to include the agricultural sector in coming up with solutions to reduce greenhouse gases. View image in full screen
Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Marie-Claude Bibeau rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The federal and provincial governments are making up to $65 million in grant funding available in an effort to support development and improve competitiveness in Manitoba’s agriculture and agri-food sectors.

The funding, announced Monday afternoon, comes from the Sustainable Canadian Agriculture Partnership and is available to stakeholders including primary producers and agri-processors, as well as academic institutions and research bodies. Indigenous governments, communities and industry service providers could also be eligible.

Manitoba agriculture minister Derek Johnson and his federal counterpart, Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced that a call for letters of intent under the Manitoba Agriculture Research and Innovation Program is now open for funding beginning next spring.

“Research and innovation drives the sustainable growth of the agriculture sector, and primary producers, agri-processors and others working in the industry know best how to lead this work,” said Johnson in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Eligible projects must be geared toward improving the sustainability, resiliency and competitiveness of the sectors, while also addressing challenges like climate change.

Click to play video: 'Researchers at the University of WInnipeg bring machine learning to Manitoba fields'
Researchers at the University of WInnipeg bring machine learning to Manitoba fields
AgricultureMarie-Claude BibeauManitoba agricultureDerek Johnsonagriculture fundingManitoba Agriculture Research and Innovation ProgramSustainable Canadian Agriculture Partnership
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers