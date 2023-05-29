One man charged, another sent to hospital following stabbing in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

One person was sent to hospital with serious injuries after a reported stabbing late last week in the southwest end of London, Ont.

London police say a man and woman were walking towards an apartment building in the 100-block of Baseline Road West at around 9:20 p.m. Friday when a second man approached them.

The two men got into a verbal argument that escalated into a physical altercation before the first man and woman entered the apartment building.

The second man followed them inside and stabbed the male victim, according to police.

The suspect fled on foot when police arrived but was arrested shortly after without any further incident. Police say the suspect had two knives on his person at the time of his arrest.

The victim was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Stemming from the incident, a 20-year-old London man faces the following charges: aggravated assault, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon, break and enter, failure to comply with an undertaking and breach of probation.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in London court Tuesday.