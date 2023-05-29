Coaldale RCMP investigate shooting incident on Highway 3

Send this page to someone via email

A Coaldale, Alta., man is facing charges after reports of shots fired in two locations on Friday.

Coaldale RCMP responded after a report of a man with a handgun shooting at a residence in the town on May 26 around 4:40 p.m. Police say the man was reported to have left the area and was heading toward Lethbridge, Alta.

While on Highway 3, the same man was reported to have shot at a vehicle beside him while travelling at highway speeds.

Police say officers located the suspect at Highway 3 and 43 Street in Lethbridge, where he was arrested by Coaldale RCMP, with help from Lethbridge Police Services. A pistol was found in the vehicle and was identified to be a Winchester BB gun replica of a 1911 pistol.

Danial Ferguson 37, a resident of Coaldale, has been charged with two counts of pointing a firearm, two counts of discharging a firearm with intent, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and two counts of mischief.

Ferguson was held for a judicial interim release hearing and was remanded to the Alberta court of justice in Lethbridge on May 29.