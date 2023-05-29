Menu

Crime

Niagara officer charged after altercation in Welland during long weekend

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 29, 2023 2:19 pm
Police say a NRPS officer is facing an assault charge after an episode in Welland, Ont. May 20, 2023. View image in full screen
Police say a NRPS officer is facing an assault charge after an episode in Welland, Ont. May 20, 2023. Don Mitchell / Global News
A peace officer is facing a pair of assault charges in connection with a May long weekend incident at a Welland, Ont., business, according to Niagara Regional Police (NRPS).

Investigators say the NRPS off-duty officer was involved in a May 20 altercation that landed him in hospital for treatment.

The constable, identified in a release, is currently suspended with pay and was charged Monday with two counts of assault.

No one else was hurt in the altercation, which NRPS say is still under investigation.

The accused, who has been with the NRPS for about a year, is set to appear in court to face the offences on Aug. 25.

Niagara Regional PoliceNiagarawellandwelland newsoff-duty police officerpeace officer assaultpolice officer suspendedassault in wellandpeace officer chargedpolice officer altercation
