Crime

Suspect in Lynn Valley library stabbings pleads guilty to all charges

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 29, 2023 2:26 pm
Guilty plea in deadly Lynn Valley library attack
WATCH: The man responsible for the March 2021 Lynn Valley library stabbing spree that left one woman dead and six others injured has pleaded guilty to all seven counts he was facing. As Erin Ubels reports, that plea was entered as Yannick Bandaogo's trial was set to begin.
A man who stabbed numerous people in and around the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver two years ago has pleaded guilty to murder and other charges.Yannick Bandaogo pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, five charges of attempted murder and one charge of aggravated assault in connection with the March 2021 incident.

Art project paying tribute to Lynn Valley stabbing victims

The 30-year-old had no connection to the victims and a motive has not yet been revealed.

Bandaogo has links to Quebec and has a criminal record with a history of violence in that province, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

There were five female victims and one male victim, ranging from 22 years old to 78 years old. One of the women later died from her injuries.

Heroes honoured for life-saving efforts in North Vancouver

More to come…

