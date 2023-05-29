Suspect in Lynn Valley library stabbings pleads guilty to all charges

Send this page to someone via email

A man who stabbed numerous people in and around the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver two years ago has pleaded guilty to murder and other charges.



Yannick Bandaogo pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, five charges of attempted murder and one charge of aggravated assault in connection with the March 2021 incident.

The 30-year-old had no connection to the victims and a motive has not yet been revealed.

Bandaogo has links to Quebec and has a criminal record with a history of violence in that province, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

There were five female victims and one male victim, ranging from 22 years old to 78 years old. One of the women later died from her injuries.

