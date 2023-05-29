Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested on 66 outstanding warrants: Vegreville, Alta. RCMP

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted May 29, 2023 12:55 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police 'E' Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP in Vegreville executed a search warrant on a home in town and arrested a man on 66 outstanding warrants on May 25.

During the search of the residence, police say they seized more than 20 stolen pieces of personal identification, hundreds of pieces of identifying and financial information, more than 20 pieces of counterfeit identification and various materials to create counterfeit identification.

These items are in relation to many incidents that happened in Vegreville and surrounding areas.

RCMP confirmed they had also seized a modified assault firearm, additional firearms and ammunition.

Vegreville resident Michael Ivan Harker, 34, has been charged with receiving and buying counterfeit money, unlawfully creating counterfeit money, defrauding a person of property, money or service and use of a forged document as if it were genuine.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

RCMP confirm Harker has been charged with multiple breaches of his court conditions and was arrested on 66 outstanding warrants for related incidents in the Edmonton area.

Harker, after a judicial court hearing, was placed in police custody and will appear in court on June 29.

More on Crime
Edmonton crimeAlberta crimeFirearmcounterfeit moneyWarrantsCounterfeitIdentificationVegreville crime66 outstanding warrantsMichael Ivan HarkerVegreville warrantsVergeville
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers