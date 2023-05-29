Man arrested on 66 outstanding warrants: Vegreville, Alta. RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Vegreville executed a search warrant on a home in town and arrested a man on 66 outstanding warrants on May 25.

During the search of the residence, police say they seized more than 20 stolen pieces of personal identification, hundreds of pieces of identifying and financial information, more than 20 pieces of counterfeit identification and various materials to create counterfeit identification.

These items are in relation to many incidents that happened in Vegreville and surrounding areas.

RCMP confirmed they had also seized a modified assault firearm, additional firearms and ammunition.

Vegreville resident Michael Ivan Harker, 34, has been charged with receiving and buying counterfeit money, unlawfully creating counterfeit money, defrauding a person of property, money or service and use of a forged document as if it were genuine.

RCMP confirm Harker has been charged with multiple breaches of his court conditions and was arrested on 66 outstanding warrants for related incidents in the Edmonton area.

Harker, after a judicial court hearing, was placed in police custody and will appear in court on June 29.