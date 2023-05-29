Menu

Canada

Monty Python’s Eric Idle takes the stage in Stratford for ‘Spamalot’ encore

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 29, 2023 12:30 pm
The 80-year-old Monty Python member was one of the co-writers of the musical comedy, which is part of this year's summer lineup at the annual theatre festival.
The 80-year-old Monty Python member was one of the co-writers of the musical comedy, which is part of this year’s summer lineup at the annual theatre festival. @stratfest / Twitter
Legendary British comedic actor Eric Idle joined the cast of Spamalot for their encore at the Stratford Festival in Stratford, Ont., on Saturday night.

The 80-year-old Monty Python member was one of the co-creators of the musical comedy, which is part of this year’s summer lineup at the annual theatre festival.

“I’m just thrilled to be here. So, thank you very much for coming along. We’ll see you next time,” Idle is seen saying in a video posted to Twitter before launching into a rendition of the song Always Look on the Bright Side of Life with the cast and audience at the show.

“My new job is taking curtain calls for others.  I hope soon to be at the curtain for Rent, King Lear and Mersey Boys,” Idle said in a Twitter post.

“What a Fabulous evening! Spamalot at Stratford Ontario. A really Great cast. In a Wonderful new production. A big Shout out to the fab director Lezlie Wade.”

Trending Now

A spokesperson for Stratford Festival confirmed that he was indeed in Stratford to check out his creation.

“Afterwards he met with the cast,” they told Global News in an email “Everyone had a great time and got an opportunity to speak to him. It was really exciting.”

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsGuelph NewsOntario. NewsLondon newsStratford newsStratford FestivalMonty PythonStratford OntarioSpamalotEric IdleEric Idle Spamalot Stratford FestivalEric Idle StratfordTheatre news
