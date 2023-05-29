Monty Python’s Eric Idle takes the stage in Stratford for ‘Spamalot’ encore

Send this page to someone via email

Legendary British comedic actor Eric Idle joined the cast of Spamalot for their encore at the Stratford Festival in Stratford, Ont., on Saturday night.

The 80-year-old Monty Python member was one of the co-creators of the musical comedy, which is part of this year’s summer lineup at the annual theatre festival.

“I’m just thrilled to be here. So, thank you very much for coming along. We’ll see you next time,” Idle is seen saying in a video posted to Twitter before launching into a rendition of the song Always Look on the Bright Side of Life with the cast and audience at the show.

We're certainly looking on the bright side of life today! During last night's performance of #SFSpamalot, we were joined by none other than Eric Idle! Thank you for joining us, @EricIdle ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4e1tJntZC3 — Stratford Festival (@stratfest) May 28, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

“My new job is taking curtain calls for others. I hope soon to be at the curtain for Rent, King Lear and Mersey Boys,” Idle said in a Twitter post.

“What a Fabulous evening! Spamalot at Stratford Ontario. A really Great cast. In a Wonderful new production. A big Shout out to the fab director Lezlie Wade.”

A spokesperson for Stratford Festival confirmed that he was indeed in Stratford to check out his creation.

“Afterwards he met with the cast,” they told Global News in an email “Everyone had a great time and got an opportunity to speak to him. It was really exciting.”

My new job is taking curtain calls for others. I hope soon to be at the curtain for Rent, King Lear and Mersey Boys. What a Fabulous evening! Spamalot at Stratford Ontario. A really Great cast. In a Wonderful new production. A big Shout out to the fab director Lezlie Wade. https://t.co/kmqfuTTI6J — Eric Idle (@EricIdle) May 28, 2023