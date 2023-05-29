3 people suffer serious injuries in ATV rollover: Elgin County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Three people were transported to hospital with serious injuries following a collision involving an ATV in Elgin County over the weekend.

On Sunday, emergency crews were called to the scene of a single-ATV rollover collision on John Wise Line, south of Blind Line, in the Township of Southwold around 8:10 p.m.

A 36-year-old of Southwold, a 58-year-old of Brantford and a 51-year-old of Rosslyn were all transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

OPP say the investigation into the collision is ongoing.

John Wise Line was closed for several hours between Talbot Line and Fingal Line following the collision but has since reopened.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-84777 (TIPS) or online.