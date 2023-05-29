Man charged with 1st-degree murder in Toronto stabbing, victim identified

Toronto police say they have charged a man with first-degree murder in a fatal stabbing from Friday night.
The stabbing happened at around 10:20 p.m. in the area of Dufferin Street and Rowan Avenue, just south of Eglinton Avenue, police said.
Police said a suspect had entered a unit of an apartment building, where the victim was stabbed.
The victim, later identified by police as 37-year-old Marvin Leon Matthew, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators said the following day a 30-year-old man from Toronto had turned himself in.
Police have charged Shaquille Chalmers with first-degree murder.
