Man charged with 1st-degree murder in Toronto stabbing, victim identified

Toronto police say they have charged a man with first-degree murder in a fatal stabbing from Friday night.

The stabbing happened at around 10:20 p.m. in the area of Dufferin Street and Rowan Avenue, just south of Eglinton Avenue, police said.

Police said a suspect had entered a unit of an apartment building, where the victim was stabbed.

The victim, later identified by police as 37-year-old Marvin Leon Matthew, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the following day a 30-year-old man from Toronto had turned himself in.

Police have charged Shaquille Chalmers with first-degree murder.