Crime

Man charged with 1st-degree murder in Toronto stabbing, victim identified

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 29, 2023 7:37 am
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. Global News
Toronto police say they have charged a man with first-degree murder in a fatal stabbing from Friday night.

The stabbing happened at around 10:20 p.m. in the area of Dufferin Street and Rowan Avenue, just south of Eglinton Avenue, police said.

Police said a suspect had entered a unit of an apartment building, where the victim was stabbed.

The victim, later identified by police as 37-year-old Marvin Leon Matthew, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the following day a 30-year-old man from Toronto had turned himself in.

Police have charged Shaquille Chalmers with first-degree murder.

Toronto PoliceHomicideStabbingToronto StabbingDufferin Streetstabbing torontomarvin leon matthewRowan Avenue
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

