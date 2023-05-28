Woman seriously injured after crash with Oshawa, Ont. police car: SIU

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a crash involving a cruiser injured a woman in Oshawa, Ont.

On Saturday evening, officers with the Durham Regional Police Service went to an incident on Harmony Road, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said. A woman at the scene fled in her vehicle and they reportedly gave chase.

At around 6:20 p.m., a police cruiser and the vehicle were involved in a crash, according to the SIU. The woman was taken to hospital with a serious injury.

The SIU, which investigates incidents involving police officers that result in serious injury, death and the discharge of police firearms, has assigned three investigators and two forensic investigators to the case.