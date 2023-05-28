Menu

Crime

Woman seriously injured after crash with Oshawa, Ont. police car: SIU

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 28, 2023 4:40 pm
The Special Investigations Unit View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Global News
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a crash involving a cruiser injured a woman in Oshawa, Ont.

On Saturday evening, officers with the Durham Regional Police Service went to an incident on Harmony Road, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said. A woman at the scene fled in her vehicle and they reportedly gave chase.

At around 6:20 p.m., a police cruiser and the vehicle were involved in a crash, according to the SIU. The woman was taken to hospital with a serious injury.

The SIU, which investigates incidents involving police officers that result in serious injury, death and the discharge of police firearms, has assigned three investigators and two forensic investigators to the case.

SIU investigating after police-involved shooting in Toronto’s east end
