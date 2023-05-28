Evacuation alert upgraded to order in Northeastern B.C. due to wildfire

See more sharing options

An existing evacuation alert has been upgraded by the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality.

It is due to changes in weather conditions for the out-of-control wildfire burning in the Klua Lakes area.

An Evacuation Order is in effect for the following area:

Bounded on the south by the NRRM/PRRD boundary

From a point on the west side at longitude 122 16.03W arched up to a northern point at latitude 58 17.52’N

From a point on the east side at longitude 121 00.45W arched up to a northern point at latitude 58 17.52’N

What you should do if you are in the evacuation order area:

you must leave the area immediately

Call 911 if you are in immediate danger

Close all windows and doors

Shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers

Close gates (latch) but do not lock

Gather your family/co-workers and ensure everyone is accounted for: take a neighbour or someone who needs help

Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, and keys) only if they are immediately available. Take pets in pet kennels or on leash.

Do not use more vehicles then you have to.

Do not use the telephone unless you need emergency service.

The wildfire, G90273, is an estimated 26,307 hectares according to the latest update from the BC Wildfire Service, late Friday afternoon.

It is suspected to be lightning-caused.