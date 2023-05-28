Evacuation alert upgraded to order in Northeastern B.C. due to wildfire

An existing evacuation alert has been upgraded by the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality.
It is due to changes in weather conditions for the out-of-control wildfire burning in the Klua Lakes area.
An Evacuation Order is in effect for the following area:
- Bounded on the south by the NRRM/PRRD boundary
- From a point on the west side at longitude 122 16.03W arched up to a northern point at latitude 58 17.52’N
- From a point on the east side at longitude 121 00.45W arched up to a northern point at latitude 58 17.52’N
What you should do if you are in the evacuation order area:
- you must leave the area immediately
- Call 911 if you are in immediate danger
- Close all windows and doors
- Shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers
- Close gates (latch) but do not lock
- Gather your family/co-workers and ensure everyone is accounted for: take a neighbour or someone who needs help
- Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, and keys) only if they are immediately available. Take pets in pet kennels or on leash.
- Do not use more vehicles then you have to.
- Do not use the telephone unless you need emergency service.
Trending Now
The wildfire, G90273, is an estimated 26,307 hectares according to the latest update from the BC Wildfire Service, late Friday afternoon.
It is suspected to be lightning-caused.
More on BC
- Hit-and-run driver given 6 years for crash that claimed life of Ladysmith mother
- Evacuation order, alert issued for Donnie Creek wildfire burning north of Fort St. John
- B.C. woman on a mission to ensure air conditioning to vulnerable seniors
- Burglar takes the cake: Vancouver thief snatches goodies, and cleans store
More on Canada
- Homes ‘engulfed in flames’ from N.S. wildfire, residents in Tantallon told to evacuate
- 2-year-old girl killed after falling into grain mixer in Quebec
- Alberta election: Can Notley flip conservative voters in battleground Calgary?
- Erin O’Toole was targeted by China while he was Conservative leader, source says
Comments