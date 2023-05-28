West Island drivers prepare for congestion as section of Hwy 40 closes until next year

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of orange cones and detour signs are in place as a section of Highway 40, used by tens of thousands of motorists every day, shuts down.

Beginning Saturday, the eastbound lanes between Morgan Boulevard in Baie-D’Urfé and Saint-Charles Boulevard in Kirkland closed for construction.

Drivers wanting to exit at Morgan, Chemin Sainte-Marie or St-Charles, are diverted onto the adjoining service road, which is, for the most part, one lane.

Meanwhile, those continuing on the highway will be diverted onto the other side of the Trans-Canada Highway, which was accommodated for two-way traffic at a reduced speed.

Quebec’s transport ministry says to minimize the impact of the closure, the highway will be adapted — there will be three lanes open in one direction during rush hour and two lanes for the opposite direction.

The closure is necessary to repave Highway 40’s eastbound lane between Lee Avenue in Baie-D’Urfé and Saint-Charles Boulevard in Kirkland.

But drivers in the area say they wish there was better communication about the detours and configuration.

“It hasn’t been sufficiently explained in detail, the timing of it,” said Al Mazza. “So we’re not quite sure exactly what’s going on.”

Traffic consultant Rick Leckner agrees that communication is key during these kinds of closures

“We’re not new to this but Transports Québec needs to do a much better job in communicating with the public before the event and during the event,” he said.

The highway is expected to be closed until early next year.