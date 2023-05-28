Firefighters battle blaze in Winnipeg house on Pritchard Ave

Send this page to someone via email

Five residents have been displaced following a fire at a two-storey home in the 600 block of Pritchard Avenue in Winnipeg on Saturday evening.

At 7:15 p.m. firefighters went to the home and saw smoke and flames. They attacked the fire from the inside and it was declared under control by 8:10 p.m.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire but a cat and dog were found dead and the City of Winnipeg Animal Services went to the scene to assist.

Additionally, the city’s Emergency Social Services team came to the home to help the five residents find temporary accommodations.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and no damage estimates are available.